Classical music concert set for Aberdeen venue cancelled

A classical music concert due to be held at Aberdeen Music Hall has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachmaninov Symphony had been due to take place at the city centre venue on May 21.

But bosses at the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) confirmed it has been cancelled along with their entire 2020 musical programme.

A statement from RSNO said all their events had been cancelled because of the Scottish Government’s extension of the lockdown restrictions.

It said: “In response to the unprecedented situation created by the coronavirus and in line with advice from the Scottish Government that the stay-at-home period will be extended, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) can confirm that all concerts for the remaining 2019/20 Season up to and including 30 May 2020 are cancelled.

“Ticket holders are entitled to a full refund and will be contacted as soon as possible by either the box office or the RSNO, depending on how their tickets were booked. Please bear with us as we work through the refund process at this challenging time.”

