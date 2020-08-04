CLASSES IN THE AGE OF COVID-19: New details emerge of how Aberdeen schools will adapt

Council chiefs have revealed there will be a wider focus on health and wellbeing in the curriculum when pupils return to schools.

The shift is a response to the impact the pandemic has had on mental health for many young people.

Pupils up to early secondary level will also spend the first term back looking at literacy and numeracy.

Aberdeen City Council is also expecting that children should be back at its schools full-time on August 17, a day ahead of the Scottish Government’s deadline.

And the first groups of pupils will begin to return on August 12 for orientation sessions.

Classroom set-up

When they do return, teachers are being asked to keep the windows open, and in smaller rooms keep doors open.

In secondary schools desks will be set up to face forward, to prevent pupils sitting face to face, with staff required to physically distance between each other and pupils.

The council is also calling for staff and young people to spend more time outdoors, with informal outdoor classrooms set within the “natural environment” used as spaces for learning.

In a document to parents the council describes how it intends to support its staff and pupils, and also discusses the curriculum.

It states: “The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant rise in the number of children, young people and families showing signs of mental health fragility. This escalating need led to a rapid review of the progress being made to improve our shared provision to children, young people and families in order to improve supports during and post crisis.

“Greater focus on health and wellbeing as part of the curriculum delivery will be developed to ensure learners are given the opportunity to build resilience, develop mental and emotional strength and make use of physical activity to support this where possible.”

The document goes on to detail how in the “first few days” they will be ensuring that youngsters are aware of the health and safety measures in place.

It goes on to state: “All children up to early secondary will focus on health and wellbeing, literacy and numeracy for the remainder of the first term; this will help ensure that staff can effectively identify appropriate next steps for individuals.

“Learners in the senior phase will continue to study all courses.”

Other measures that pupils and parents can expect are a zero-tolerance approach, with parents of any children showing any symptoms of Covid-19 asked to collect them immediately.

All schools will feature daily cleaning of toilets and washrooms, with a high standard of cleanliness following methods in line with national guidance.

Face masks and PPE

It is not expected teachers will be wearing face masks unless they are working within 2m of a pupil for more than 10 minutes. Those that choose to wear a mask at other times will be supported.

PPE, for those situations that need it – including intimate care, have been provided to schools, with stocks of soap to be checked ahead of the start of term. Hand sanitiser will also be available at the entrances and in classrooms that don’t have have access to running water.

Strict rules will see pupils washing or sanitising their hands when changing classrooms and before using school transport to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

LibDem education spokesperson and member of education committee councillor Martin Greig said delivering the curriculum was a “key priority”.

He said: “The city’s education professionals have done a power of good work in a short time to prepare schools.

“They are making sure that the wellbeing of all is the priority. Our local team is making a truly enormous effort way beyond what is normal and expected.

“They have produced detailed actions and lists to keep every one as safe as possible. We owe the team a lot of thanks.”

Cllr Greig added: “The main purpose of the education service is to provide learning. We have to ensure that the young people continue to receive quality teaching. Therefore delivering the curriculum has to be a key priority. Pupils should expect to have the full range of courses and options in their individual timetables. Where possible the choices can be expanded through sharing on the online method.”

In a bid to reduce bottlenecks and large groups of children being in one place at the same time, pupils will be asked to walk in single file, with signage encouraging them to “keep left”. There will also be an increase in the number of exits and entrances to buildings.

Meanwhile, the local authority has also stated that plans are in place should staff levels be impacted by test and protect.

The document says: “Planning is currently continuing to mitigate the risks of having insufficient staff to operate. Please be assured that we will do all we can to ensure continuity of provision for your child.”

Cllr David Cameron, SNP Education spokesperson, praised staff for the work done to get schools in shape for pupils going back to class.

He said: “Our school staff have put in an immense amount of work to get schools ready for the return of pupils and they have to be commended for that.

“I fully appreciate that parents may have concerns about their children returning to the classroom but we must strive to get the young people in our city back learning with the appropriate measures in place given the ongoing situation with Covid-19.”

Getting to school

Only parents with children in early learning or childcare, those supporting new pupils or those with complex additional needs will be allowed in school grounds.

Pupils are also being encouraged to walk or cycle to school if possible, and if not, parents will be asked to park an “appropriate place some distance away from school”. School car parks will not be available for dropping off or picking up children.

Arrival and leaving times for children may also be staggered to help reduce the number of people leaving at any one time, with individual schools set to inform parents of any changes.

The Scottish Government has confirmed social distance will not be required on school buses, however transport providers will be required to follow enhanced cleaning procedures as set out by the Government.

For those children using school buses, they will be assigned a specific seat they must use for the foreseeable future, with coaches also being filler from the rear of the vehicle.

Pupils who use public transport will be required to wear face masks, with the exceptions in place for young children, or for those who doing so “would create a medical risk, including anxiety and has a clear medical conditions confirm by GP”.

Those traveling on taxis or private hire vehicles are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Lunch time

Lunch times at schools will be extended from Monday, August 17 in order to stagger sittings and to “limit large group gatherings in dining halls.”

Secondary school pupils leaving school for lunch will be required to follow school guidance on returning, as well as wearing following Government advice on face coverings and social distancing when in or around shops or members of the public.

All children will be asked to take packed lunches when they attend their orientation session from August 12.

Meanwhile, nursery pupils will have their snack within the nursery kitchen.