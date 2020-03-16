Classes cancelled at north-east college due to coronavirus

All face to face teaching at a north-east college has been suspended due to coronavirus.

North East Scotland College (NESCol) has confirmed that classes will not go ahead from 9am tomorrow.

Alternative methods of delivering courses are currently being finalised.

Staff have been asked to attend work as usual this week, and the building will remain open to students until Friday for those who need access.

A North East Scotland College spokesman said: “NESCol teaching and support staff should attend work as scheduled this week to support students during this transition as well as to establish arrangements for working from home.

“Anyone with an underlying health condition should remain at home and contact their line manager to ensure individual circumstances can be accommodated.

“Updates and guidance will continue to be provided by email to students and staff, through www.nescol.ac.uk, College social media channels and MyNescol.”