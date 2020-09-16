Class at Aberdeen primary school isolating following positive Covid-19 test

An entire class of pupils at an Aberdeen primary school will have to isolate for two weeks after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

Every child in the class at Kittybrewster Primary has been told to stay at home for 14 days as a precaution following the positive test earlier this week.

Lessons will continue to be delivered online for those who are isolating.

However, the school will remain open for all other pupils after cleaning was carried out.

The decision has been taken following dialogue with public health officials – and school chiefs have insisted there is no threat to the wider school community.

In a letter to parents issued on Tuesday, headteacher Ross Watson said: “I want to reassure parents and carers that Public Health is extremely satisfied with the control measures in place at the school and that there is no evidence of transmission.

“The classroom will be deep cleaned and will not be in use whilst the children are self-isolating.

“I realise that this news will be unsettling. Please be assured that the decision to open the school for all other children has been taken following a detailed assessment of the effectiveness of the control measures in place.”

Mr Watson also urged parents to keep their children at home if they display symptoms of Covid-19, such as a temperature, a cough or a loss or change in their sense of taste or smell.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are contacting the families today to put arrangements in place for online home learning – through a mix of live and supported activities – for the period when the children cannot attend school.

“All the children will have access to a digital classroom space where the teacher will support the pupils to access the curriculum. The pupils will also be supported to ensure they have sufficient hardware to access their digital classroom.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman added: “We are investigating a detected case of Covid-19 associated with Kittybrewster Primary School. A small number of pupils have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

“We are working closely with school management and Aberdeen City Council. We are content that the school is able to operate as normal, excepting those pupils who have been advised to isolate.

“We know this is a worrying time for the whole school community. We would stress that they should only arrange a test if they develop the recognised symptoms of Covid-19 (a new, continuous cough, a fever, or a loss of their sense of taste or smell) or if they are expressly advised to by the Health Protection team.”