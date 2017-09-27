Class A drugs worth £3,000 seized following raids across North-east

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Around £3,000 of cocaine and heroin has been recovered following raids across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The class A drugs were found in properties in Fraserburgh and Aberdeen’s Woodside and Old Aberdeen areas yesterday.

Two men, a 34 and a 35-year-old, and a 31-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the seizures and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A 44-year-old woman is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Snedden said: “Police Scotland is committed to targeting those involved in the illegal supply of drugs in the North-east.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information or concerns relating to drugs to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”