Clap for our Carers: Send us pix and videos of your community supporting north-east NHS workers

Will you be “clapping for our carers” tonight? If so, we want to hear from you.

If you and your family are planning to take part in the UK-wide event to celebrate NHS staff in their fight against coronavirus tonight, we’d like to see pictures and videos of your celebrations.

Last week tens of thousands of people across the country stood on their doorsteps to celebrate hard working key workers.

Many even danced and brought out their instruments to cheer on their communities.

We want to help support our care workers and NHS staff who have been working hard on the frontlines during this outbreak.

The campaign has proved popular on social media, and north-east residents are being asked to clap for health workers from front doors, gardens, balconies or windows at 8pm this evening.

Send you pictures and videos to ee.pictures@ajl.co.uk