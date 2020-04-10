Clap for our Carers: North-east residents pay tribute to NHS staff

Communities across the north-east once again came together to pay tribute to the work of key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus response.

Households gathered on doorsteps and at windows to hold a round of applause in recognition of the life-saving work of NHS staff for the third week running.

Others banged on pots or played musical instruments at 8pm last night.

Boats at Aberdeen Harbour again sounded their horns – with the noise echoing across the city.

Police gathered outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, applauding and flashing the lights on their vehicles to mark the tribute.

And the Serica Energy crew on the Bruce platform in the North Sea also joined in the celebrations.

And several youngsters across the north-east decided to take part in activities, such as Highland dancing, in tribute to the frontline workers. Among those joining in the applause was Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn.

He said: “I joined with so many others to clap for our vital carers and key workers who are all working tirelessly to support the most vulnerable in our city during these most difficult of times – we can’t thank them enough.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.