Clan’s Sunday quiz raises thousands for north-east charity

A north-east charity has been generating hundreds of pounds each week, and fundraisers have not even had to leave their sofas.

Clan Cancer Support has been hosting an online quiz every Sunday evening to keep people entertained and give their brains a workout.

Staff came up with the idea of holding a weekly quiz, asking for a small £3 donation per player.

So far more than £3,000 has been raised for the charity.

Its regular hosts include fundraising team manager Steph McCann and her husband Lee, who hosted regular quizzes when he was a student.

Steph said: “We were looking for a way to continue to engage with our supporters, keep people entertained at home and to help raise vital funds for people affected by cancer.

“It’s a fun thing for all the family to take part in and raises money for Clan at a very difficult time for the charity.”

