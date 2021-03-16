CLAN worker ropes in twin daughters for charity skydive

A north-east cancer support worker is pushing herself to new limits by taking on a 10,000ft tandem skydive to raise funds for CLAN.

Janine Still, area coordinator at CLAN, also volunteered her twin daughters – Alyssa and Kayla – for support as well.

Janine, who is based at CLAN’s Inverurie Centre at Burnside Court, said: “I’ve always wanted to do a skydive and thankfully, my girls didn’t take too much convincing to join in.

“This is the perfect opportunity to do something big together this year and also raise money for CLAN.

“Lockdown has been hard on everyone over the past year and events like this just give people a glimmer of hope to what the future can look like.

“To be able to support clients again, even just by taking part in this event will make such an impact.”

The 10,000ft tandem skydive will be taking place in Perthshire on August 7 and all funds raised will go towards helping people affected by cancer.

Janine added: “As I see first-hand the benefits of our support services to our clients, fundraising events like these are so important and I wanted to do my bit towards fundraising in these difficult times.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

CLAN’s fundraising coordinator, Ruth McIntosh, said: “We’re thrilled that Janine, Alyssa and Kayla have decided to take part in the skydive for CLAN, and we would love to see more people get involved and take part in this challenge come August.

“We’ve been limited in the type of events we can have due to the pandemic but having something to look forward to while raising funds for people affected with cancer has such an impact on all our clients at CLAN.

“We’re extremely grateful for Janine and her daughters and everyone that has supported CLAN and are looking forward to seeing more do the same throughout the year.”

CLAN aims to organise a variety of events throughout the year and continues to work to ensure all funds raised go towards giving people affected by cancer the right support they need.

The leading cancer support charity recently announced its long-awaited Light

The North sculpture trail will take place this summer. It will see 50 2.5-metre-high lighthouses set up and on display across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Once the 10-week trail and its farewell weekend come to an end, each lighthouse will be auctioned to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

If you wish to get involved and take part in the Skydive for CLAN, click here for more information. It costs £40 to enter.