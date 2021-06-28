CLAN will Shine Bright for Light the North lighthouse trail with 1,000 stars

Leading cancer support charity CLAN is set to launch a “1,000 stars” appeal which will be part of its Light the North lighthouse trail.

The organisers of the trail, which will see 50 2.5m tall lighthouses designed by UK’s artists set up across the north-east and Moray, Orkney and Shetland, announced that a special commission lighthouse will be installed outside Clan House in Aberdeen.

One of three interactive lighthouses on display – Shine Bright – will depict the night sky, with the sculpture adorned in 1,000 LED lights that twinkle like stars. Each of the thousand stars will celebrate the life of someone affected by cancer.

CLAN is “light in the dark” for cancer patients

Like stars, CLAN aims to provide “light in the dark”, hope and comfort for cancer patients and their loved ones.

The charity says that the “twinkling night sky on its expansive black canvass” can remind people that we are part of something greater and are stronger together when supported by others was the inspiration behind the new fundraising initiative.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development at CLAN, said: “We are delighted to present this specially commissioned lighthouse sculpture for our 1,000 stars appeal as part of Light the North.

“CLAN is the light in the dark for people facing a cancer diagnosis, and each of these stars will celebrate the courage, strength and life of someone affected by cancer.”

Recognise “stars” in your life

The Shine Bright lighthouse will recognise the “stars” in people’s lives. All names associated with the 1,0000 stars will be displayed by the sculpture where locals will also be able to “tap to donate” to CLAN and experience a unique 30-second light show.

Fiona added: “You can celebrate a loved one living with cancer or who has sadly passed on through the 1,000 stars appeal by buying a light on our unique lighthouse. A plaque will accompany the lighthouse with the names of everyone who inspired a light on the sculpture.

“1,000 stars not only celebrates the bravery of those affected by cancer, but it also helps Clan to continue to be that shining light to help people across the north-east and Northern Isles to live with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.”

The 10-week Light the North trail starts on August 9 and also features 90 smaller lighthouses designed by schools and community groups. At the end of the trail, the 50 large lighthouses will be displayed and auctioned off on November 1 to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.