North-east cancer charity seeks artists with bright ideas

Artists have been asked to submit designs for sculptures which would form part of a trail to light up the north-east.

Clan Cancer Support is calling for artists from the area to create designs for its Light the North trail lighthouses.

More than 30 sculptures will be placed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Shetland and Orkney in autumn next year to raise funds for the charity.

Each lighthouse will be individually designed using a variety of materials and techniques.

Artists can submit any design, and artists of any age, no matter where they live, are invited to take part.

A live event will be held in April where sponsors will choose their favourite designs which will then be commissioned.

Artists will be paid a fee on completion of their work.

Fiona Fernie, project director, said: “The trail offers artists the opportunity to make a creative contribution to Light the North and help to ensure a lasting artistic, economic, social and charitable legacy.

“Each lighthouse design will be unique and tell a different story, in the same way that every person supported by Clan is individual with specific needs. The trail covers the whole of the north-east so we are hoping to see some designs which will showcase the beauty and heritage of our countryside and coastline, and the generosity of our people.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the north-east for Light the North, and already have over 25 lighthouse sponsors spread across the whole region, including individual sponsors, small businesses and large firms.”

The three-metre lighthouses will be placed on a trail covering the region including the northern isles from September to October.

They will be auctioned off in December, with proceeds supporting people living with cancer.

Charlie Langhorne, co-founder and managing director of Wild in Art, said: “Light the North provides a high-profile platform for artists, both professional and as yet undiscovered, to showcase their artwork on an unusual 3D canvas.

“It’s our first lighthouse trail so we can’t wait to see what designs the new sculpture inspires.”

To submit a design, artists should visit lightthenorth.co.uk to download an artist’s pack and design template.