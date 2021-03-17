CLAN reopening cancer support centres for face-to-face appointments

CLAN Cancer Support centres have reopened across the north-east this week.

Centres in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have reopened to provide cancer patients and their families face-to-face support.

It comes after a difficult year of lockdown and restrictions leading to delays in cancer diagnoses and treatments.

CLAN’s centres in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Elgin, Crimond, Shetland and Orkney are reopening on an appointment-only basis, with people able to book online or by contacting their local centre.

Social distancing rules will be followed during appointments, and safety measures have been put in place at all centres following risk assessments.

Initially, a listening and emotional support service for adults will be offered, and the children and families service is also available for those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

A ‘walk and talk’ service is also provided at a number of centres for peer-to-peer support.

When booking, clients will be asked Covid-related questions, and a track and trace system will also be in place.

PPE will also be provided to those entering.

Dr Colette Backwell, CLAN’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming clients back through the doors of our centres across the north-east and Northern Isles this week.

“Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic with delays to diagnosis and treatment and the need to shield.

‘More important than ever for us to be here for people’

“While the online and telephone services have been a great source of support to those dealing with the uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis over the past few months, CLAN has had significant demand from clients for face-to-face contact with their cancer support professionals.

“The appointment system, track and trace, and other measures will ensure our clients’ safety to get the support they need from our team.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for people affected by cancer, whether it be the stress of the diagnosis or having to shield over the last few months, that is why we have been striving to get our centres back open as soon as it was safe to do so, while continuing to provide telephone and online support for those who prefer it.

“Face-to-face contact has always been at the heart of CLAN’s support model, and in these challenging times, it is more important than ever for us to be here for people, and their loved ones, facing a cancer diagnosis.”

Anyone facing a cancer diagnosis can book an appointment with CLAN’s support team by visiting clancancersupport.org, emailing services@clancancersupport.org or by calling on 01224 647000.