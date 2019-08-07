CLAN launches appeal for volunteers for north-east support group

A charity is on the lookout for volunteers to help set up a new community support group.

CLAN Cancer Support hopes people living in Deeside will come out to support the recently formed Friends of CLAN Deeside.

Its first meeting is scheduled to be held on next Wednesday at the Scout Hut in Banchory from 6pm until 7pm.

It is designed to support the charity’s activities around the area.

CLAN currently has a support centre in Banchory, a weekly drop-in service in Aboyne and a regular drop-in service in Ballater, as well as a charity shop.

Community fundraising co-ordinator Moureen Wilson said: “CLAN’s local support groups are vital to the services we provide as CLAN relies entirely upon support from businesses and local people. We are a community-led organisation, and we work hard to ensure we are available to support people affected by cancer wherever they live.

“As well as our support centres, we have a large number of outreach services where people who live in rural areas can access support without having to venture into Aberdeen.”

Mike Wilson, who is co-ordinating the group, said: “I encourage the people of Deeside to come along to the Scout Hut on August 14 for an informal discussion about how we can support this important community service.”

The event will see an informal discussion about how volunteers can support the service.