CLAN issues final call for Light the North sculpture sponsors

A leading cancer support charity is calling for five final sponsors for its art sculpture trail, which will take place next year.

CLAN’s Light the North appeal hopes 50 2.5-metre-tall lighthouses can be set up throughout the north-east and Northern Isles designed by artists across the UK and beyond.

The lighthouse trail will take people on a cultural tour of Grampian, Orkney and Shetland, letting them discover new places.

The charity now has 45 sponsors for its lighthouses and has just five more sculptures available. CLAN is looking to close sponsorship as the painting of the lighthouses begins.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development for CLAN said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response from the business community across the north-east and Northern Isles with 45 lighthouses sponsored so far.

“With so many of our fundraising events cancelled or postponed this year, it has given us added motivation to make this an event to remember and ensure we can continue to be here for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis across the north-east and Northern Isles.

“We would love to have just five more sponsors to help take us to 50 lighthouses. It will help to shine a light across even more communities and raise funds for our vital cancer support services.”

One sponsor who recently joined the Light the North trail is City Fibre, the UK’s largest alternative provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure.

The firm decided to get involved after learning the trail had got the go-ahead for spring 2021.

Allan McEwan, north Scotland city manager at City Fibre, said: “The Light the North trail is a tremendous initiative.

“Not only does it support the region’s vital cancer support services, but it also presents a genuine opportunity to talented artists from the north-east.

“As a business proud to be powering Aberdeen’s digital transformation, it is a source of real pride that we can lend our support to CLAN Cancer Support and Wild in Art, and we look forward to the trail opening next year.”

The trail was due to launch in September but was rescheduled to March next year to ensure people could participate fully.

Fiona Fernie added: “It has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone across the country, which is why it has been so humbling to have the support of so many businesses throughout the north-east and Northern Isles.

“We encourage anyone that can support us, like City Fibre and other sponsors, to get in touch to help CLAN leave a lasting legacy on the region and enable us to support even more people affected by cancer.”

To be a part of Light the North, contact lighthousekeeper@clanhouse.org or call 01224 647000.

To find out more, visit www.lightthenorth.co.uk