Leading cancer support charity CLAN is looking for volunteers to help them Light the North this autumn.

CLAN’s sculpture trail aims to encourage people to explore communities across the north-east and Moray, Orkney and Shetland to see 50 2.5m tall lighthouses designed by UK’s talented artists.

The 10-week trail starts on August 9 and also features 90 smaller lighthouses designed by schools and community groups. At the end of the trail, the 50 large lighthouses will be displayed and auctioned off on November 1 to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

The charity is now looking for volunteers from across the region and islands to help them throughout the trail, the farewell weekend, as well as the auction, with various roles available.

Light the North project manager, Steph McCann, said: “We’re starting to ramp up preparations for Light the North, and now we need your help to bring the event to fruition.

“We have a host of volunteering roles across the north-east and Northern Isles, from sculpture installation to our pop-up Light the North store in Aberdeen. There really is something for everyone.”

Rediscovering the north-east communities

Set to be one of the first major events in the north-east since the start of the pandemic, the team at Light the North hope that the trail can bring people together to rediscover communities across the region.

CLAN hopes to hear from people who want to make a difference to their community, to support a well-known charity or who just want to get involved with this unique project.

Steph added: “Volunteering is at the very heart of everything that CLAN does.

“Volunteering allows you to meet new people, work in a team and gain new experience all while having fun.

“You can volunteer as an individual, with friends and family, a corporate team, or a community group.

“It’s the perfect way to reconnect with people and make new friends all while helping to make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.”

Email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org if you wish to volunteer at the event.