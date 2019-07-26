Claims overflowing Aberdeen dog bin hasn’t been emptied for three weeks

An Aberdeen resident has spoken of safety fears amid claims a dog waste bin was left unemptied for several weeks.

Thomas Lawrie, 72, who lives on Lerwick Road in Sheddocksley, said the bin behind the street was left overflowing with waste bags.

Mr Lawrie called on Aberdeen City Council to empty the bins more regularly.

He said: “Children play in that area and football teams use it too.

“It can’t be safe if there is dog mess lying around.

“It’s surely an environmental health issue. It’s overflowing and it has been for three weeks.

“The council needs to do something about it because it’s not safe.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “The dog bins in Sheddocksley are emptied regularly, as all bins are.

“If a bin is full, we would always encourage people to take their rubbish home with them and dispose of it at home rather than leaving a mess beside a bin.”