Claims north-east firms disadvantaged by social distancing rules compared to English rivals

North-east firms abiding by social distancing rules have been left at a competitive disadvantage to their English rivals, it has been claimed.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has urged the Scottish and UK Governments to work together to close loopholes in coronavirus guidance, as competitors down south continue to operate while north-east business has ground to a halt.

The plea for a nationwide universal policy is one of a list of 10 priorities the chamber has set out in a letter to all MPs, MSPs and government ministers.

Chief executive Russell Borthwick penned the letter amid statistics that “don’t make for great reading”.

Analysis by the British Chambers of Commerce has shown around 60% of firms have three months cash in reserve or less left to survive.