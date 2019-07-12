Claims largest boat to dock in Aberdeen got stuck in new harbour

An investigation has been launched after claims the longest boat to ever dock in Aberdeen got stuck in the city’s new harbour.

Construction is under way on a £350 million expansion of the city’s port at the Bay of Nigg, ahead of an estimated summer 2020 completion date.

As part of the works, the 580ft MV Beltnes has helped deliver thousands of tonnes of fill material for the creation of the Dunnottar and Castlegate quays.

However, claims have been made that the vessel was left berthed in the harbour for several days after scraping the bottom of the harbour.

Aberdeen Harbour Board declined to comment exactly when the incident took place, saying the matter is “subject to an ongoing investigation” to determine whether any damage has occurred to the harbour floor. However, it did stress that “at no time” was there any danger to the vessel or the environment, with the ship suffering only “superficial damage”.

An Aberdeen Harbour Board spokeswoman said: “There are regular vessel movements into the South Harbour construction site, including routine visits from the Beltnes, the large bulk carrier used to import stone for the development.

“An investigation was carried out on the vessel following concerns the Beltnes had sustained superficial damage during one of its visits.

“The Maritime and Coastguard Agency were informed and approved the vessel as clear for sailing.

“At no time was there any risk to the vessel or the environment. The vessel departed from South Harbour on schedule and will return to site as part of the programmed works.

“In addition, there are no restrictions to ongoing vessel arrivals and departures at the construction site.”

In May, harbour bosses hailed the arrival of the ship, the longest to ever dock in Aberdeen, which they said marked a “real tipping point” for Aberdeen Harbour.

The extension of the new harbour at Bay of Nigg will allow larger cruise ships to berth.

It has been described as a “game changer” for the cruise market since it will allow much larger ships to enter the port.

Mibau Stema Group, which operates the vessel, could not be reached for comment.