Claim north-east teenager racially abused during football match

A hearing is to take place into allegations racially abusive comments were made at an amateur football match.

Peterhead United coaches allege a man from Ardallie FC made offensive remarks to Thammalak Buchan at Barclay Park, Peterhead, on April 7.

North East Scotland Football Association (NESFA) considered a complaint and found no evidence of wrongdoing – leaving Peterhead United officials furious.

They appealed to the Scottish Welfare Football Association (SWFA), which is investigating ahead of an appeal hearing tomorrow.

Graeme Arthur, of Peterhead United, said the alleged incident happened just before the Gordon Leask Cup tie.

He claimed someone from Ardallie “put his hand on Thammalak’s shoulder and said ‘Hey, Ch***y – do you work in a Chinese? Because I like Chinese boys’.”

Mr Arthur said: “Everyone looked at him in absolute disgust. We just couldn’t believe it. Thammalak told him he is Thai.”

It’s claimed the man then said: “There is a new Thai shop opened in Ellon, you can get a job there.”

Mr Arthur added: “Thammalak was very upset. He did not want to report it to the police as he is very shy.”

Thammalak, 19, said: “I felt intimidated. He insinuated I was only fit to work in a restaurant. I wanted to walk away from football for good.

“This is still in my head and I need it resolved. Graeme has been great and my family has helped but I can’t understand why this happened.”

A NESFA spokesman said: “We looked into it and took advice from SWFA and found no evidence to support the allegations. An appeal has been made to the SWFA.”

An SWFA spokesman said: “This is a live investigation so it would be inappropriate for us to comment until matters are concluded.”

Mr Arthur said: “There is no bad blood between the two teams and this isn’t something you ever see. I’ve been involved with Peterhead United for six years.

“In all the hundreds of games I’ve been involved in, this is the first time anything like this has happened.

“If the man who made these remarks apologised, it would draw a line under it.”

The Evening Express contacted Ardallie FC about the allegations but did not receive a response.