A number of commuters faced delays tonight following a broken down train at Dyce.

Passengers travelling on the Aberdeen to Inverness line faced disruption to their journey with bus replacement services in operation.

The broken down train affected a number of services between the Granite City and Inverurie and further north.

Services were restored to the route at about 6.15pm according to ScotRail.

UPDATE: Services are now running normally between Aberdeen & Inverness. Sorry about the earlier broken down train at #Dyce. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 28, 2017

However, any passengers that were delayed by more than 30 minutes will be able to claim money under ScotRail’s delay repay scheme.

If your delay was more than 30 minutes but less than an hour you will be eligible for 50% of the cost of your single ticket or 25% of your return.

Passengers delayed by between one and two hours will recieve the full cost of a single ticket or 50% of a return.

If the delay is greater than two hours you will be refunded the full cost of your single or return ticket.

A number of repayment options are available, including paypal and cash vouchers.

To make a claim visit the ScotRail website