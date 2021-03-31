An industry-leading civil engineering contractor has become the first in the north-east to achieve carbon neutral status.

W M Donald Ltd, established in 1977, now operates from its Netherley base in a new ‘low carbon’ office.

The office uses low energy elements for heating and hot water and solar panels to offset its electricity use.

In addition, the company are installing four 21KW electric car charging points and will start an electric carpool scheme.

Ewan Riddoch, Managing Director, W M Donald said: “Embracing new and improved ways of working is at the heart of everything we do.

“It has been brilliant to see our whole team get behind the process of achieving this standard.”

The W M Donald Ltd office has been built to the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM).

BREEAM is an internationally recognised assessment method of the sustainability performance of individual building projects.

Aberdeen-based consultants, Carbon-Zero, carried out the assessment.

They highlighted ways that the firm could reduce their impact on the environment.

Brian Johnstone, Business Development and Assessor, Carbon-Zero said: “W M Donald are an example to all businesses of what can be achieved in reducing their carbon emissions.

“They should be commended for their foresight and congratulated on becoming a carbon neutral business.”

Mr Riddoch praised the support of Carbon-Zero throughout the process, especially as most of their assessment was carried out during Covid-19 restrictions.

Ewan and his team continue to work on other environmental initiatives that his clients can benefit from.