Aberdeen’s 15 hydrogen double decker buses are world first

Aberdeen is to become the first city in the world to introduce hydrogen-powered double decker buses.

A 15-strong fleet of the green machines will be rolled out on the city streets after the council joined forces with the European Union and Scottish Government to fund the project.

The investment is around £500,000 per vehicle.

The buses are more efficient than electric equivalents and they take less than 10 minutes to refuel, with the only emission being water.

First Bus will use the double deckers on the 19 Culter to Tillydrone route when they are launched later in the year.

The vehicles are produced by Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus and will complement Aberdeen’s existing fleet of 10 fuel cell buses.

Councillor Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s hydrogen spokesperson, welcomed the scheme and said it showed Aberdeen was leading the way with the hydrogen-powered buses.

He said: “Aberdeen appears to be pushing boundaries with an innovative approach when it comes to hydrogen, the entrepreneurial and technological leadership puts Aberdeen on the global map.

“Striving to tackle air pollution, these additional buses highlight Aberdeen City Council’s commitment and ambition as a ‘Centre for Excellence’ for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.”

David Phillips, operations director for First Aberdeen, said: “First Aberdeen is delighted to be the first bus company to operate these unique new Wrightbus hydrogen-powered double decker buses for the city of Aberdeen.

“It is a pleasure to continue our partnership with Aberdeen City Council on this innovative project and we applaud the council in its continued support of the hydrogen bus technology.

“We very much look forward to operating these new vehicles for the people of Aberdeen.”

Scotland’s Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said the Scottish Government is “delighted” to be able to help with project.

He said: “We were delighted to contribute to the funding which has made this exciting next phase of Aberdeen’s hydrogen journey possible. This important investment will help the city achieve its decarbonisation ambitions and further cement its reputation for innovation and technology.”

David Barnett, from Wrightbus, said: “The vehicle offers pioneering cities, like Aberdeen, the opportunity to replace diesel buses with zero-emission buses on a one-to-one basis.”