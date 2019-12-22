CityFibre works planned for Aberdeen streets

A number of Aberdeen streets are to see City Fibre works carried out in the new year.

A traffic order has been submitted for streets in the Ashley Road area, beginning at the end of January into February.

Duct-laying works will be carried out by City Fibre to be able to connect the homes up to superfast broadband, which is currently being rolled out across Aberdeen.

Workers will be at Ashley Lane from 8am on January 23 until 5pm on January 24 and at Brighton Place from 8am on January 31 until 5pm on February 1.

They will be working at Ashley Park Drive from 8am on February 5 until 5pm on February 6, and Ashley Road from 8am on February 11 until 5pm on February 12.

There will be no waiting orders on surrounding streets for the duration of the works, which will be signposted, and in place at different times depending on the street.