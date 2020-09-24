CityFibre continues £40m digital transformation work across Aberdeen

Work to install full-fibre broadband across Aberdeen is to continue.

CityFibre is currently carrying out a £40m digital transformation across the city, which is the first city in Scotland to benefit from full-fibre.

It has partnered with Vodafone to bring the broadband services to Aberdeen, with a number of areas of the city already live, including Woodside, Garthdee, Ruthrieston, Mannofield and Kincorth.

It has also been installed in Broomhill, Kaimhill, Ferryhill, Northfield, Rosehill, Hilton and Torry.

Work on the scheme, which began in July 2018, is now being rolled out to other areas of the city, including Cragiebucker, Summerhill, Woodend, Hazlehead, Seafield and Seaton.

Construction has also recently been completed in Bridge of Don, Airyhall, Albyn, Cove and Heathryfold, with services due to go live soon.

Aberdeen was the second location to be chosen in the UK for the full-fibre broadband service.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing praised the project.

She said: “Aberdeen is leading the way in digital transformation and the momentum at which this project is moving is significant to enhancing the city’s standing on the global stage. It will also change the lives of residents and provide businesses with access to new ways of working.

“The collaboration with CityFibre is a wonderful example of our partnership approach in action – where the financial commitment we have made through the Aberdeen City Region Deal will leverage £40million of private investment in our city’s infrastructure.”

The project has been said to deliver major benefits for Aberdeen.

Research from economic consultancy Regeneris has predicted that over 15 years, access to full-fibre could add up to £67m to the value of local homes.

It will also help enable smart home technology and lays out the foundation for 5G roll-out.

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s city manager for Aberdeen, added: “We are making real strides in bringing state-of-the-art digital connectivity to homes and businesses across Aberdeen. Since work began in July 2018, we have built across many areas of the city and it’s pleasing to hear just how many people are now enjoying the many benefits of Full Fibre, particularly those who are working from home.

“With the onset of lockdown, the need for fast and reliable digital connectivity has been underlined and demand for full-fibre continues to grow as people realise their previous connections, typically part fibre, part copper, simply aren’t up to scratch.

“Our construction teams are hard at work to bring our full-fibre network within reach of even more people across Aberdeen, while we continue to work closely with local developers to ensure as many new build developments as possible gain access to the network.

“As we move into new areas of the city, with the continued support of Aberdeen City Council, we will do all that we possibly can to deliver a swift roll-out, manage disruption and minimise the time we spend in each location.”