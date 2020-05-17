Aberdeen youth council receives mental health training

Members of Aberdeen’s youth council have been given training on how to help people suffering mental health issues.

Aberdeen City Youth Council (ACYC) received training in March, following a discussion on young offenders.

The group committed to explore how it can offer support for individuals.

A spokeswoman of ACYA, said: “The Aberdeen City Youth Council has been offered mental health training from Aberdeen Foyer following a motion passed at our February meeting.

“One member who attended this training described it as an introduction to understanding some of the mental health problems anyone can face, with a focus on young people and what can be done to support them.”

Those who received training praised the “well rounded overview” given in a short space of time.

The spokeswoman added: “They really enjoyed learning and gaining a better understanding of some potential reasons behind mental ill health.”