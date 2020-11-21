Aberdeen universities work up plans for mass testing of students

Aberdeen’s two universities are finalising their plans for the mass testing of students planning to go home for Christmas.

Both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University (RGU) are working on their proposals ahead of the festive break.

The Scottish Government is working with universities across the country and the UK Government’s Covid-19 testing programme to offer free lateral flow testing, which can provide results in 30 minutes.

Higher education minister Richard Lochhead said students are being recommended to take two tests, five days apart.

Those with a positive result will then have the more sensitive PCR test, used in the main coronavirus testing programme, for confirmation.

He said the lateral flow tests will be offered on a “voluntary basis to all students who are returning home”.

The UK Government have a testing site in place near Aberdeen University at the Roy Strathdee Building on Don Street.

A letter seen by the Evening Express to students said the university’s own testing site would be on their Old Aberdeen campus and would be open for 10 days from November 30.

The document also said they are looking for staff and students for roles at the facility with an online training course being made available.

An Aberdeen University spokeswoman said: “We are currently working with the Scottish Government to finalise plans for offering tests to students who plan to leave Aberdeen for the winter break.

“Students will be updated with all the information they require once plans have been confirmed.”

RGU have said they will start testing at the end of the month and have already picked out a building at their Garthdee campus which will become the testing site.

They also revealed that testing will be voluntary and they will send out details of their plans to students once they are finalised.

A spokesman for RGU said: “Working closely with the Scottish Government, RGU is intending to offer asymptomatic testing of students on campus before they depart for the winter break to allow them to return home as safely as possible.

“The aim of this testing, which will be voluntary and completely anonymous, is to provide reassurance that returning students have been tested twice before they leave on vacation.

“It is our intention to have the test-site operational within the Sir Ian Wood Building from November 30 until December 14.

“We will be communicating details of our plans with our staff and students as soon as they are finalised.”