Aberdeen teacher facing panel for allegedly making sexual and racist remarks

An Aberdeen teacher who is alleged to have made sexual and racist comments to and about pupils could be struck off next week.

The teacher, employed by Aberdeen City Council, is facing a four-day hearing in front of the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s (GTCS) fitness to teach panel from Monday for a series of allegations while working at two city schools between 2011 and 2014.

Under new rules, he is not being named by the GTCS at this stage of proceedings.

He is accused of instigating inappropriate conversations with colleagues containing sexual references.

The teacher referred to the launch of a new range of bras and a brothel in a conversation with female colleagues.

In another discussion in reference to two pupils, he is said to have stated words to the effect of “every man’s dream, twins. But not at their age of course”.

He is also alleged to have said: “It’s amazing how sexual girls’ names have become,” and said that a pupil’s haircut made them look “like an Egyptian” and asked if it was possible to “get an Egyptian down there along the lines of a Brazilian”.