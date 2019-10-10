Aberdeen department store to celebrate 35th anniversary

A department store is set to mark 35 years of trading in Aberdeen.

This Saturday, Debenhams will have a range of celebrations to mark the milestone, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Lord Provost Barney Crockett at 9am at the Trinity Centre.

There will also be a 10% discount on the day, a special giveaway every hour and goody bags.

All hot drinks in the cafe will be the same price as they were in 1984, with a pot of tea for 95p as well as coffee or hot chocolate for £1.10.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Michael Bracken, manager of Debenhams Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating this important milestone with our customers.

“We have lots of exciting activities so they can do a bit of celebrating with us, and if they spend in our store this weekend, we’ll pay for their parking too.

“We look forward to being part of the Aberdeen community for many years to come.”