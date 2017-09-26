Aberdeen set to go crazy for hit show starring Claire Sweeney

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Musical fans will go crazy for Claire Sweeeney when she takes on a starring role in a West End smash heading for Aberdeen.

The former Brookside star and Loose Women panellist will take to the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in Crazy For You next March.

She is joining the cast as the domineering Irene in the acclaimed tribute to Broadway musicals that features the glorious music of the Gershwin brothers.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “Crazy For You is a glamorous high-energy show featuring beautiful Gershwin songs, stunning choreography and a really funny story.

“Claire Sweeney promises to be a fantastic addition to the cast – we can’t wait to welcome her and the rest of the company to Aberdeen.”

The actress has enjoyed a glittering TV and theatre career spanning more than 20 years.

As well as Brookside and Loose Women, Claire’s TV credits include Clocking Off and Merseybeat.

In recent years she has been carving a successful career in musical theatre.

She has had leading West End roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and Miss Adelaide in Guys And Dolls.

Her touring credits include Paulette in Legally Blonde and Baroness Bomburst in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

In Crazy For You she will play the formidable Irene, fiancee of leading man Bobby Child, played by West End star and Olivier Award-winning actor Tom Chambers.

The show follows banker Bobby – who dreams of being a dancer – as he is sent to shut down a failing theatre.

Instead he poses as an impressario to put on a show that will save the venue. – while falling for Polly, the theatre owner’s daughter.

Described as the ultimate feelgood musical, it has mistaken identities, plot twists, heartbreak, happiness and a wealth of unforgetable Gershwin tunes.

They include I Got Rhythm, Nice Work If You Can Get It, They Can’t Take That Away From Me and Embraceable You. It will run at HMT from March 27 to 31. Tickets are on sale now.