Aberdeen to embrace art and culture with festivals

Aberdeen is set to become a canvas for creativity as the city celebrates art and architecture.

Public spaces will be transformed by original sculpture, experimental performance and cutting-edge design for the Look Again Visual Art and Design Festival, and the Festival of Architecture.

At the heart of Aberdeen, on Castlegate, the Mirrored Pavilion will be erected.

The glass structure, symbolic of the month of creativity, has been designed to reflect both the city’s heritage and its innovation.

And it will act as the information point for the festivals which will showcase new artistic design as well as celebrating famous architecture seen for centuries.

The pavilion was conceived by Robert Gordon University student Lucy Fisher, and will serve as the centrepiece for visitors, directing them to events across the city.

Sally Reaper, Look Again Visual Art and Design Festival director, is excited by the statement the sculpture makes about art in Aberdeen.

She said: “The Mirrored Pavilion promises to catch the attention of every passer-by, and create a real festival buzz around the Castlegate.

“This year’s event really shouts out the message that Aberdeen is a thriving, cultural place to live.

“Our aim is to get everyone looking again – and talking about – our superb art venues, established artists and emerging local talent.”

There are a range of interactive projects to look at and talk about.

Surreal surprises will await explorers of the city’s streets throughout the festivities, with the striking work of Ian Kettles being hidden across Aberdeen.

Huge inflatable balloon sculptures, among others, will be tucked away waiting to be discovered, and encouraging people to travel the city to find them.

The creative group Unreal Estate, an artist-run estate agent, will be offering their take on the defining Granite Mile of Union Street, taking over unused shop space to house their visual projects.

As part of this project, school children have been looking at Aberdeen’s stunning urban landscapes through viewfinders – and Look Again guests will also have the chance to do this during the festival.

Also interacting with the city and its heritage will be American conceptual artist Doug Fishbone, launching a unique bus tour of alternative Aberdeen in his latest performance.

Doug is fresh from success in Venice, and will join recent Turner Prize winners Assemble and artist Simon Terrill in the North-east, showcasing the Brutalist Playground – an interactive playground partly inspired by buildings in Aberdeen – and commissioned by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The Look Again Festival will begin on Thursday, April 28, and last until May 2.