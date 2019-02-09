Aberdeen roads to close for street market

Three city centre roads will temporarily close later this month while a street market is held.

Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street and Gaelic Lane will close between 6am and 5pm on Saturday, February 23.

The closure will be in place while the Belmont Street Country Fair and Street Market is held.

There will be an exemption for access on Little Belmont Street, but only for loading or unloading goods and disabled badge holders using disabled parking bays.

The one-way restriction on Little Belmont Street will also be suspended during this period.