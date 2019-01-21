Aberdeen road to shut for City Fibre work

Part of an Aberdeen street will be temporarily shut for an evening for remedial work.

Drivers will not be able to travel through Rosemount Terrace between its junctions with Caroline Place and Forbes Street between 6.30pm and 11pm on March 11.

Work is to be carried out by City Fibre.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “No through traffic will be possible.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during City Fibre remedial work.”

An alternative route for anyone looking to travel this way while the closure is in place will be via Caroline Place and Westburn Road.

For more information contact CHAP Civils on 07990 585447

