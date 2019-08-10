‘Eat less meat and dairy to curb climate change’ – Aberdeen professor who is helping UN

An Aberdeen professor has played a key role in a major study which could change the way people eat food.

Pete Smith, professor of soils and global change at Aberdeen University, was one of 107 scientists and experts who compiled the report to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The report found over-consumption of meat and dairy is among the factors helping fuel climate change.

Prof Smith and the team of experts found more people could be fed using less land if individuals cut down on meat and moved towards a more plant-based diet.

He also urged producers and consumers to put a stop to the waste of food and encouraged them to live more sustainably.

He said: “Our job was to look at all the connections between all the things we are doing to fight climate change.

“One of the things that came up through the study is that we must find ways of managing land better and becoming more sustainable.

“We already waste about 30% of the food we produce as a planet before it even reaches our plates.

“It’s all about how we reduce that and try to take the pressure off.

“We over-consume livestock products, particularly in the western world but also increasingly in developing countries.”

Climate change is known to have an impact on crops and food growth through effects such as rising temperatures, increased rain and extreme weather events.

Food production also contributes to global warming through agriculture, deforestation and methane gas produced by animals.

Prof Smith believes potentially dramatic alterations could be achieved through small lifestyle changes, such as eating less meat.

He said: “If everyone globally makes small changes and cuts down on their consumption of livestock it would massively reduce the climate footprint of food production.

“It’s not about everyone becoming vegan or vegetarian. It’s about moving slightly more towards something which is healthier both for ourselves and for the planet.

“It’s a healthier diet and it also reduces over-consumption of meat, dairy and fresh water.”

The report will be used by governments around the world to form future policies.

The authors want to encourage people and organisations to not waste food – and if necessary, turn it into animal feed or redirect it to charities to help those in need.

Prof Smith called on people to make the small changes which could have a lasting effect on the planet’s future.

He added: “This is a report to the IPCC and it will form part of the scientific basis for future government policies on tackling climate change.

“It will eventually become an official UN document, at which point it becomes the property of the UN.

“I hope governments take notice of this and make use of it, but I hope it also helps raise awareness among the global population about things we can do individually to make a change and help stop climate change.

“The changes we make in terms of our consumption of certain products and our demand for things are really important.

“We can all contribute through making more responsible choices.”