New prime minister praises Aberdeen’s green energy ambitions

The new prime minister has voiced his support for a green initiative based in Aberdeen.

Boris Johnson heaped praise on the city’s use of hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions by, for example, powering vehicles.

Questioning Mr Johnson during his first parliamentary session on Thursday, Gordon MP Colin Clark said: “The Prime Minister visited Aberdeen (in May) and saw the successful oil and gas industry which, by delivering hydrogen, can deliver net zero (carbon emissions).

“Does he agree this industry is supporting 280,000 jobs he will get behind?”

Mr Johnson replied: “Yes, and I congratulate Mr Gordon on what he is doing to support our hydrocarbon industry in Aberdeen and thereabouts.

“Clearly, that industry has a great future, and it can be used additionally to help reduce our carbon footprint as well.”