Aberdeen University Grads: City of sunshine graces graduates

Thousands of students basked in the sunshine to celebrate the culmination of years of hard work – accompanied by proud friends and family members.

Every day this week, Aberdeen University held graduations in a marquee on the lawn at the Old Aberdeen campus.

Both higher and undergraduate degrees were handed out to students from a variety of different courses.

Among the students graduating from the university were those from scientific courses including psychology, physiology, biology and sport and exercise science.

Friends and relatives travelled from far and wide to celebrate the landmark occasion with their loved ones – including hundreds from across the north-east.

One of those celebrating the special occasion was Jessica Ritchie, from Fraserburgh, who graduated from the MA Psychology course.

She was supported by several members of her family – including her five-month-old nephew Jameson.

The 23-year-old, who spent several of her teenage years living in Malaysia before returning to the north-east at the age of 18 to begin her university education, said she was grateful for the support of her family over the course of her degree.

And as she celebrated at the university’s reception following the ceremony with seven family members, she admitted all the hard work and late nights studying in the library were worth it.

She said: “I look back on university as a really good experience for me.

“There was a lot of work and stress went into it and there were a lot of nights at the library, but it was worth it in the end.

“My family gave me a lot of support all the way through the degree and it was great to have a lot of them with me when I graduated.

“My sister, dad, granny, grandma, grandad and dad were all here, as well as my nephew, and it was great to be able to share it with them after all the hard work that went into everything.

“We moved over to Malaysia for five years when I was 13 and did a fair bit of my schooling when I was over there.”

Jessica’s father Derek, 52, spoke of his pride in his daughter and insisted it was her hard work that enabled her to achieve her degree.

He said: “I am very, very proud of her. She was very self-sustaining throughout the whole degree and she has done so, so well.

“She made all of her decisions herself and that’s definitely paid off.

“She worked part-time jobs all the way through and I am impressed with how well she’s done. I am so proud of her.

“The whole family is, because Jessica has done incredibly well to get to where she is just now.”

Now she has graduated, Jessica plans to return to university to continue her education and complete another course.

She added: “I think I’m going to come back and study for a Masters. I want to do it in foundational and clinical psychology.

“I’ve not had enough of studying just yet!”