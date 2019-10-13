Citymoves off in new direction as Aberdeen dance event gets bigger

A popular festival dedicated to dance is set to be staged across a range of venues in Aberdeen city centre

Now in its 14th year, DanceLive, which is run by charity Citymoves, is to deliver a jam-packed programme which celebrates diversity.

The charity offers professional classes, residencies and workshops to people living in the north-east, and operates out of The Anatomy Rooms at the back of Marischal College.

Running from October 17-20, there will be 18 workshops and performances at five different venues in Aberdeen city centre.

This year, the event is being promoted as a festival, with tickets available to purchase as a day ticket or at a whole weekend-long price.

Carol Benzie, chief executive of Citymoves, said: “It is said that diversity is about being invited to the party but inclusion is being asked to dance.

“Dancelive is all about equality, diversity and inclusion and unlocking the power to ensure that different perspectives are represented and are able to take part.

“Dance provides an environment that allows people to have their own voice, to feel comfortable and have a sense of belonging. It crosses borders and divides, cultures and nations. It enables people of all ages and abilities to take part.

“It lets people develop new skills, to connect with other art media and allows participants to meet new people. It’s also about storytelling and stimulating the imagination.

“We’re proud to be bringing together local, national and international performers for a festival that is about acceptance, enjoyment, a space for people of all ages, for people with mental and physical disabilities and members of the LGBT+ community.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Events lined up include 111, the acclaimed performance which is a duet between US dancer Joel Brown, who is a wheelchair user, and Scottish Ballet’s former principal ballerina Eve Mutso.

Others include Mixology, which is a reflection on life as a LGBT+ woman in what is regarded as a tolerant society, told by Puerto Rican performer Thania Acaron.

Mind to Move will also take the stage, which is a free movement class for adults with experience of mental health issues, and Indepen-dance, an award-winning dance company based in Glasgow, will run workshops for disabled and non-disabled adults and children to enjoy, which will allow them to explore their creative potential in dance form.

Shows will be split among The Anatomy Rooms, Schoolhill Studio, The Lemon Tree and His Majesty’s Theatre.

The event will end on Sunday with a youth showcase, which will feature youngsters from dance schools across the city showing off their skills.

It will take place at The Anatomy Rooms at 4.30pm.

Carol added: “We want to reach out to a broad audience, and to reach anyone who is curious about dance as well as other art forms.

“This festival offers a grab-bag of different work in one weekend with world-class performers and inspirational shows.”

Tickets can be bought in person at The Anatomy Rooms or online by searching for the activity on Eventbrite.

All the events, with full information about times and locations, can also be found at citymoves.org.uk/dancelive and each of them can be booked through the site.