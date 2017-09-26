Aberdeen library set to host creative writing event

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A best-selling author is to host a creative writing workshop as part of a library’s 60th birthday celebrations.

Mastrick Library is marking the milestone anniversary, which will see Michael J. Malone, well known for writing House of Spines and A Suitable Lie, host a workshop entitled Five Horsemen of Novel Writing: What, Who, Where, When and Why.

The event will take place at the Central Library, as it can offer more space than Mastrick, on Saturday, October 21, from 2.15pm to 3.45pm.

This free 90-minute workshop is suitable for novelists at all levels of experience.

There are limited places available, so booking is essential.

Those interested in reserving a place should call 01224 788 558 or e-mail MastrickLibrary@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Mastrick Library is also set to hold an event raising awareness of dementia, hosted by Alzheimer Scotland.

The information session, on October 24 from 10.30am to 11.30am, will discuss what dementia is, how people might be affected and how you can help.