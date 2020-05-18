Aberdeen librarians delve into the past with silver city weekends

Aberdeen librarians are giving residents an opportunity to delve into the past and learn about historic events.

Librarians and archivists frequently trawl through the Silver City Vault – the online collections of Aberdeen.

Now each Saturday staff choose an image from the past and post it on their social media page.

The vaults are accessible to anyone, and allow individuals to take a trip through time to learn about local history, trace an ancestor or browse through a selection of fascinating images.

In one recent post, archivists focused on a photograph of blacksmiths to reflect International Worker’s Memorial Day in April.

The three blacksmiths were working in a smiddy on the Dunecht Estate in Aberdeenshire when the photo was taken in the 1920s.

The archivists state that the men were wearing leather aprons, which protected them from hot flying sparks and noted that industrial glasses were not in use at that time.

One of the men eventually had to give up working as a blacksmith after breaking his leg in a fall while working.

The photograph featured in an article in the Evening Express many years later in 1986.

Other images have also been shared through the Aberdeen City Libraries Facebook page.

One features one of the most famous and highly paid entertainers in Britain at the turn of the 20th Century – Dr Walford Bodie.

Owner of a variety company, Bodie became one of the greatest magicians of all time.

He was also a ground-breaking hypnotist and was noted for his impressive ventriloquist skills.

And archivists also shared the illustrated front cover of an Aberdeen sailor’s Home Bazaar book.

The illustration is signed RDS – the signature of Aberdeen born Robert Douglas Strachan – an acclaimed stained-glass artist in the 19th century.

The local studies collection contains thousands of photographs of Aberdeen, and archivists are committed to making all of these images available to users worldwide via The Silver City Vault.

However, the ongoing project to digitise the entire collection is expected to take considerable time.

As a result of this, officers are regularly uploading new images to the website.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, said: “Our city libraries events and programming officer suggested weekly posts from the archives to highlight their website, The Silver City Vault.

“The idea was to showcase digitised items from our collections and show that despite the current library closures, our collections were still accessible online.

“Silver City Saturdays are posted on social media every week at 9am.

“The team has also recently introduced website scavenger hunts, inviting members of the public to explore the website even more and try to find out more about their local history”.

The Silver City Vault website provides remote and free access to an extensive part of the library collections.

To find out more, visit http://www.silvercityvault.org.uk