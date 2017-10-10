Aberdeen landmarks to be lit up for bereaved parents

Landmarks across Aberdeen will be lit up in pink and blue this week to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week across the world.

From last night to Thursday the Miscarriage Information Support Service (MISS) will be holding daily drop-in sessions at Danestone Community Centre for women, partners and their family and friends, to find out more information about receiving support.

They will also be able to talk to others in similar circumstances.

A number of prominent buildings are to use their lights to mark the week, including Marischal College, His Majesty’s Theatre and Robert Gordon University.

Telephone support is also on offer from Aberdeen Sands through its helpline on 0870 760 6649.