City high-rise residents face two-year laundry vandalism woes

Residents in two city high-rise blocks are facing months more without proper washing facilities after vandalism left their communal laundry out of action for two years.

Last week we reported how those living in Virginia Court and Marischal Court – which was the scene of a fatal stabbing earlier this year – were “living in fear” of using public areas because of anti-social behaviour.

The two city-centre tower blocks have become hotspots for gathering yobs, with residents claiming doors are kicked in, windows are smashed and drink and drugs are consumed in plain sight on a regular basis.

One of the most common areas targeted is the communal laundry facility on the ground floor of Virginia Court, which serves both high-rise buildings.

Many of the washing machines and tumble dryers have been wrecked by vandals, leaving them unusable.

People living in the two blocks told us they had been unable to use the facilities for nearly two years as the equipment is routinely broken as soon as it has been repaired by council staff.

It means residents face walking to either Regent Quay to use the nearest public laundry – and have to pay at least £12 every time.

High-rise target for vandals

Now Aberdeen City Council has revealed the laundry will not be back up and running until January following the latest incidents, because many of the machines are beyond repair.

“We managed to repair some of the washing machines. However, the damage to the dryers was such that repair is not possible and replacements have been ordered,” a local authority spokeswoman said.

“The replacements will be installed as soon as they arrive which will be in January due to the specialist industrial machines required. The housing officer has been keeping residents informed through direct contact and residents’ meetings.

“We would please ask people not to vandalise these machines as it causes huge inconvenience to residents in the flats.”

Residents ‘living in fear’

Last week we revealed residents in Virginia Court and Marischal Court are scared to use shared areas, such as the laundry, because they have become a hub for anti-social behaviour.

Jack McLean, who chairs the residents’ association for the two buildings, described issues as “widespread” and said the situation had turned into “a cycle”.

“The council is bringing in new measures like cameras, replacing the doors and trying to make it more secure. But the people who are doing this are determined to find a way in,” he said.

“When things get vandalised they do get fixed, but then they get vandalised again. It’s a cycle that goes round and round.

“People should not have to be afraid to use the laundry rooms but they are. It seems to be a problem which is widespread across all the high-rises.”

Earlier this year 20-year-old Scott Hector died after being stabbed in Marischal Court.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have appeared in court in relation to the incident in the high-rise.