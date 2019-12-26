City Fibre works to take place in several Aberdeen streets next month

Work will be carried out to install super-fast fibre in Aberdeen streets next month.

City Fibre, which is working across the city, will be based on residential streets in Hilton, Seaton and Bridge of Don in January to carry out duct laying works.

This includes Hilton Street on January 8–9, Seaton Place on January 12 and Primrosehill Gardens on January 13–14.

The firm will move to Balgownie Road on January 18–19 to carry out the duct laying there.

While workers are in the area, vehicles will be unable to park in certain places which will be marked out on the street in advance.