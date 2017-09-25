Aberdeen dog wash helps break world record

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

More than £200 was raised at an Aberdeen store taking part in a world record attempt.

The Groom Room at Pets at Home in Aberdeen washed 47 dogs in an attempt to beat the number of canines washed in a 12-hour period across multiple locations.

It joined with 84 other salons to wash more than 5,000 dogs on Saturday, September 16.

The salon raised £235, contributing to the 5,468 dogs washed and £32,000 raised for charity Support Adoption for Pets in the process.

Manager Faye Mailley said: “Our team really rolled up their sleeves to wash lots of dogs and raise funds in the process.”