Aberdeen Covid-19 appeal to give thousands of pounds to local charities

The Lord Provost’s Covid-19 fund is set to give £161,596 to help residents experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic.

A total of 24 charities have been successful in their application for funding from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

The locally registered organisations were successful in the first allocation of funding, and will be formally announced on Monday.

Members of the trust met on Wednesday to consider each application, with 51 charities applying for the hardship fund.

Since its launch on May 1, the trust has received £173,275 in donations.

This includes £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council via the Common Good Fund.

Grants range from £35,000 to £2,000 and all money will go directly to supporting individuals and families by providing food, nappies, clothing, toiletries, energy costs, equipment for clients, or small hardship payments.

The special hardship fund is a partnership between The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

It followed a request to the Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, from The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and a local businessperson, for the Charitable Trust, to be used as a vehicle to create a hardship fund for those impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Lord Provost said: “On behalf of the Charitable Trust I would like to thank everyone who has donated to the hardship fund so far and urge others to consider doing so to.

“There are a great many charities out there that need our support and the hardship fund has shown that it can raise money and disburse it very quickly to local registered charities here in Aberdeen. By doing so we can reach our citizens who are most in need due to the pandemic. Together we can get through this.”

Amongst those to receive support are particularly vulnerable and at-risk groups including those in poverty or ill health, disabled, ethnic minorities, unemployed, children and young people, older people, and others particularly affected by the crisis.

Mervyn Donald, Deacon Convenor of The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen said: “We are delighted that the fund has begun gathering momentum and will be going to the charities who are tackling the issues associated with the corona virus pandemic.

“In turn this will support families in the most desperate need in the area.

“We are thrilled to have donations from both individuals and companies from the region.

“Local citizens of Aberdeen will benefit greatly from this capital in way of everyday necessities and hardships they may face during this long-term lockdown.”

Maggie Hepburn, Chief Executive, ACVO said: “We are happy to see vital funding going to a wide range of charities to support the work they are doing.

“While there is a variety of funding available nationally, the hardship fund is going directly to individuals and families most in need in Aberdeen.

“We understand the fund is unable to help everyone who applies, as demand is high, and here at ACVO we are committed to continuing to help organisations who are responding to the covid-19 crisis.”

It is estimated that this round of funding will support approximately 3,640 individuals and 630 families with more than 5,000 food parcels and 20,000 meals being provided.

Donations are still being sought and a special crowdfunding page on www.aberdeencovid19.org allows anyone anywhere to donate to this worthy cause.

Any organisation or individual wishing to discuss making a sizeable donation can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, Clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

The Fund will now remain open for applications until 11.59pm on Friday, May 29 and further decisions on funding will be made in early June.

Charities who wish to make an application should go to https://www.aberdeencovid19.org/apply for further information and advice.

For more information on other sources of local and national funding, and direct links to ACVO Funding Officers, please go to acvo.org.uk/covid-19-directory-funding