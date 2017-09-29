Aberdeen councillors to vote on £300k fact-finding mission to help save £25.5 million

Plans are under way to save £25.5 million of Aberdeen taxpayers’ cash by taking successful ideas from across the UK.

Aberdeen City Council chiefs have come up with a proposal to spend £300,000 on writing a battle plan that would allow it to save up to £24m in the next three years, plus another £1.5m over the next few years.

They want to spend £150,000 on building up a business case for replacing its fleet of vehicles, which include street sweepers, bin lorries and gritters.

A new council report states: “The potential financial benefits of implementing the proposed changes to fleet services and mobility are contained within the outline business case and show potential savings of up to £1.5m from fleet services and mobility.

“The estimated costs of developing a full business case are £150,000.”

Town House bosses also want to spend another £150,000 on making changes to the facilities management section, which looks after building management, cleaning, distribution and school crossing services, plus storage.

The report says: “The potential estimated financial savings from implementing the proposed changes to facilities management are contained within the outline business case.

“These range from £3m to £7m in year one to between £10m to £24m over three years.”

It is understood that one of the tasks for those who would research the business plans would be looking at what other councils elsewhere in the UK have done to save cash so Aberdeen can adopt those ideas.

Councillors will be asked to vote at a Strategic Transformation Committee meeting next Wednesday on whether the council should spend the £300,000 on a fact-finding mission.

At the same meeting, councillors will be asked to approve the timetable for recruiting four council directors, who will replace the current four directors.

The recruitment process will cost the council £80,000 and the posts will be advertised on Monday, with interviews taking place in November and the successful candidates starting their roles in April.