City council expands criteria to support more businesses impacted during Aberdeen lockdown

A Covid-19 support fund has expanded its criteria to include sit-in cafes and restaurants offering takeaway services.

More Aberdeen businesses can now apply to a £1 million fund to support the hospitality sector, which has been directly impacted by the local Aberdeen restrictions.

Applications are now open to include sit-in cafes and restaurant businesses that were closed but offering a takeaway service.

At the same time, Aberdeen City Council is inviting applications for the Discretionary Scheme for premises that were impacted by the lockdown, but did not have to close.

Provided by the Scottish Government, the local authority is administering the funding which opened to applications on August 20.

Under today’s change, premises forced to close as they could not serve customers onsite, but offered a takeaway services, can now apply under the general criteria of the scheme.

The Discretionary Scheme has been designed to support retail, hospitality and related premises that were impacted by local and restrictions but were not required to close.

Business premises with a Rateable Value (RV) of under £51,000 are eligible for a grant of £1,000.

Those with a Rateable Value (RV) over £51,000 are eligible for a grant of £1,500.

Businesses can only apply to the scheme once per premises.

The full criteria and an application form can be found here.

Queries should be directed to: businessgrowthteam@aberdeencity.gov.uk.