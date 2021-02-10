City council cancels “rural” recycling bin collections due to snowy conditions

Aberdeen City Council has cancelled some of its bin collections for today and tomorrow due to the weather.

Mixed bins and brown bin recycling in “rural” areas of the city will now not be collected until their next regular date.

Check if your collection has been affected here. After entering your postcode, there will be an option to check your collection calendar. A small number is at the bottom right, with those on the 1111 and 1121 route impacted.

The city council apologised for the cancellation.