City centre road to close for Aberdeen street market

An Aberdeen city centre road will temporarily close later this month to allow a popular market to take place.

Thistle Street will close, between its junctions with Rose Street and Chapel Street, from 6am until 8pm on Saturday, August 10.

There will also be a ban on parking on either side of Thistle Street from 6pm on Friday, August 9 and 8pm on Saturday, August 10.

The restrictions are in place while the Thistle Street market is held.

An alternative route is available via Rose Street, Huntly Street and Chapel Street.

