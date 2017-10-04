Aberdeen library in need of serious repairs after water damage discovered

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Extensive repairs will be required to a historic library after unstable masonry and water damage was found on the roof.

Aberdeen Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct has been under scaffolding since May.

A council spokeswoman confirmed that “various issues” across “several roofs” had been discovered.

The library opened in 1892 after a group of residents raised £10,000 to build the structure.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Scaffolding was erected outside the library at the end of May and an initial investigation was carried out by a steeplejack.

“Emergency repairs took place, including the removal of loose parapet coping stones.

“Following the initial works, a full survey was completed. This identified requirements across several roofs.

“The identified repair work will be carried out to provide a long-term solution to water penetration. Work is due to start shortly.”

The cost of the repairs has yet to be determined. The authority has set aside £100,000 in its budget to carry out work on the roof to identify any problems.

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said: “I find this news very worrying because, only three years ago, similar problems were found after plaster collapsed on to the main staircase.”