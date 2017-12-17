Aberdeen care home set for £2 million refurbishment

Scots serial entrepreneur Robert Kilgour is investing more than £2 million in the Aberdeen operation of his Renaissance Care business.

Work is about to start on a £2m refurbishment of the 35-bedroom Cowdray Club care home, a listed 19th-century building in Ferryhill.

A 40-week contract awarded to Morrison Construction includes internal alterations and a total refresh of existing facilities. The work covers new mechanical and electrical installations, sanitary ware, alterations to room layouts and new finishes to floors, walls and ceilings, with redecoration throughout. Bedrooms will be equipped with new fittings and furnishings.

Externally, the project includes stonework, roofing and window repairs, as well as landscaping, a car park extension and revamp of the garden.

The home will stay open, with Renaissance keen to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum.

Further work is planned at Renaissance’s three other care homes in the Aberdeen area, Torry, Jesmond in Bridge of Don and Persley Castle.