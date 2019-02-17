Aberdeen chamber of commerce announces new ambassadors

Aberdeen’s chamber of commerce has launched a new ambassadors programme.

Started by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, it aims to bring leaders together to support local businesses.

There are 13 appointed and they met earlier this month to sign an official charter.

Head of membership Seona Shand said: “Our ambassadors are a prestigious group of volunteers who give their time to provide a crucial link between the Chamber, its members and the business community.”

The Ambassadors are: Alex Drummond of Drummond Finance Ltd; Claire Drummond of Aberdeen Standard Investments; David Wilson of Johnston Carmichael; George Thom of St Jamess Place; Graeme Ross of Aberdein Considine & Co; Hayley Yule of HY Marketing; Ian Ord of Fifth Ring; Ivor Smith of Fifth Dimension; Mark McCue of St Jaamess Place; Nicky Carnie of Cognition Coaching; Richard Booth of AVC Immedia; Shelley Woodhead of Brodies; and Stephen Hepburn of Clydesdale Bank.